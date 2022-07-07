Man took upskirt photos of 15-year-old girl at Westfield mall

The man went to the mall planning to take intimate photos. (File photo)

A man has been sentenced after he took numerous photos up the skirt of teenager at a Westfield mall.

Brendon Rushton was planning to take photos when he went to Auckland’s St Luke’s mall in September 2020.

“I’d like to convey my deepest apologies to the family and the hurt I’ve caused,” Rushton said, after his sentenced was handed down at the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

A 15-year-old girl was at the mall at the same time and when she approached the information desk, Rushton placed his phone on his backpack facing upwards.

He took intimate photos of the victim before a witness saw and confronted him.

Judge Nick Webby sentenced Rushton to four months community detention and 12 months intensive supervision at the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Rushton also will be subject to a curfew.

Rushton told a pre-sentence report writer his offending was planned and not impulsive and he was suffering a sexual sickness at the time.

Judge Webby said this was a gross breach of the victim’s privacy and she should have been allowed to go to the mall without someone taking photos of her.