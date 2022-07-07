Meth busting operation grabs yet more proceeds of crime

Police have confiscated a 1968 Dodge Charger worth at $185,000 as part of a massive operation focused on a criminal syndicate’s alleged links to importing controlled class A drugs.

A police operation that intercepted nearly $250 million worth of illegal drugs at the border has caught six vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a statement released on Thursday, police said they have seized four cars and two motorbikes under Operation Weirton.

These include a $185,000 1968 Dodge Charger and two Harley-Davidson motorbikes, one valued at about $14,000 and the second at $25,000.

It comes around four months after Operation Weirton led to the seizure of 613kg of meth, about $245m worth, in the biggest drug bust in New Zealand history back in March.

Throughout the month since, millions of dollars of assets were taken, or “restrained” by police.

On Thursday, they took in the cars and motorbikes, Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans, of the Northern Region Asset Recovery Unit said.

“The list of assets now subject to restraint as part of Operation Weirton continues to grow and highlights the success of the investigation to date,” Evans said.

“All of the assets restrained so far, including vehicles, properties and cash, are all alleged to be the proceeds of crime.”

Operation Weirton focused on a criminal syndicate’s alleged links to importation of controlled class A drugs into the country, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster explained previously.

Several people were arrested and many had links to the Comancheros gang.

“Criminals gaining wealth through selling illegal drugs have little regard for the destruction they leave in their wake,” Evans said.

“Today’s restraints show that even after an initial termination, police are still looking to target those criminals who are continuing to prey on vulnerable communities and strip them of their assets.”

In June, a man was arrested at Auckland International Airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle 2kg of methamphetamine into the country.

The meth, believed to be sourced from Mexico, was found in the man's luggage, hidden in the lining.

It was first seizure of drugs found on a passenger since the border reopened this year, Customs officials said.