Businesses cry foul over 'out of control' burglaries

GD Wholesale Vehicles owner Graeme Davies is frustrated after being hit by burglars.

Business owners are frustrated after a spree of burglaries in Manawatū and believe the police aren’t sufficiently resourced to deal with the crimes.

Stuff spoke to five businesses and a homeowner that were burgled during the weekend and the common feeling was that police were under resourced.

Graeme Davies owns GD Wholesale Vehicles in Feilding, where burglars stole expensive wheels from one of the cars early on Saturday morning, smashing its window and disconnecting the battery so they could take the wheels.

He said it was the third time wheels had been stolen in the past two months.

“They don’t care what they do, they don’t care what they damage.”

The burglars unsuccessfully tried to get a gate off its hinges, which Davies believed was so they could drive a car out.

“Police told me they reckon they will be back, they know they can get away with it, so they will have a go, which is a bit of a worry.”

Davies had insurance, but it almost wasn’t worth applying due to the cost of the excess, he said.

He had cameras and planned to increase security.

“It’s frustrating, especially when you’re watching the video of them nicking the stuff and you can’t do anything about it.”

A garage in Feilding had two cars stolen on the same night.

A staff member, who didn’t want the business identified for security reasons, said burglars cut through the gate and stole two cars.

At nearby SmartGates, engineer Jesse Killpack said tools and her brother’s car were stolen, and her car was broken into on the same night.

Wayne Tyler is the owner of car groomer Autospa in Palmerston North and he was getting sick of hearing about burglaries.

He said thieves had been watching his business and someone tried to break in about 5am on Saturday.

Two weekends ago a person cut through the fence, jumped over and was looking around. He said it was only a matter of time before something was stolen.

“It’s got to stop ... it’s getting out of control.”

He believed police were under resourced to be dealing with the crimes and said he would be beefing up security.

“A lot of people are getting over it very quickly.”

Another nearby business, where the owner didn’t want to be identified for fear of a backlash, was also broken into about 5am on Saturday.

A gate was ripped open and cameras sprayed with purple paint, similar to what was done at GD Wholesale Vehicles.

Batteries were stolen and a car, which the thieves were unable to start, was damaged.

It was the third or fourth time the business had been targeted with things like oil taken, the owner said.

They said they had been to police previously, but there hadn’t been any outcome.

A rural property in Tararua, near Woodville, was also burgled on Friday afternoon, where a man’s motorcycle, van, air purifier, tools and other goods were taken.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said burglars turned off the power and pulled out fuses to stop security cameras working.

“It’s just the fact I could be sleeping and they could come back and come back with 10 guys and a truck.”

Feilding car yard Automotive Direct also had wheels stolen from a car last Monday night.

The business was near a busy road but owner Chris Moffitt didn’t want to put flash wheels on cars in case there was another burglary.

“I feel it’s not going to get any better.”

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating the cases in Feilding.

Stuff’s request for an interview with police was declined.

But police have arrested people in relation to two other recent burglaries in Palmerston North.

Two ride-on mowers and trailers were stolen from a Palmerston North City Council depot on Ferguson St overnight on June 23.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with burglary and is due in court next month.

Burglars also cleaned out the house of a Palmerston North family on June 12.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with receiving property and is due to appear in court this week.