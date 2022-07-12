Group used crowbars in attempted burglary of Auckland jewellery shop – witness

Police were called to LynnMall shopping centre after reports of an attempted break-in at a retail shop. (File photo)

Two Auckland malls have been hit by burglars, some armed with crowbars, while a south Auckland shop was ramraided overnight as the city’s spate of retail crime continues.

Botany Town Centre in east Auckland confirmed a burglary took place at one of its stores on Monday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of two unknown men entering the shop and taking several items. They then escaped the mall in a vehicle.

Police also suggested violence occurred during the incident.

Less than four hours later, a group of offenders attempted to break into a retail shop within West Auckland’s LynnMall Shopping Centre.

Police said the group used “various tools” during the attempted break-in.

The group were unable to gain entry to the shop, police said, and they left the scene. Minor damage to the storefront was reported.

A witness at LynnMall said burglars tried to damage the security gates at the mall’s Michael Hill jewellery shop.

They attempted to smash the security screens with crowbars, the witness said.

At 4.37am on Tuesday, a retail shop on Settlement Rd in Papakura was ramraided.

An unknown number of offenders took items from the shop, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police said inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had yet been made.

The incidents are the most recent in a string of crimes committed against businesses in Auckland over recent months, as the spate in ramraids continues.

An Auckland dairy owner spent the night crying after his shop was ramraided by 10 young people on Sunday night.

A jewellery shop, service station, chainsaw outlet and central Auckland retailer have all been broken into or ramraided in the past month.