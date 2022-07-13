Grace Millane murder investigation team receives awards for inquiry

Police have given commendation awards to officers involved in solving the 2018 murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

Operation Gourami, led by Detective Inspector Scott Beard, successfully investigated the murder and charged Jesse Kempson six days after he killed 22-year-old Millane in Auckland’s CityLife Hotel.

Kempson was convicted of murder in November 2019, and in June 2021 the Supreme Court rejected his bid to appeal his murder conviction.

Beard, who has become one of the country’s most high-profile detectives, received the commissioner’s award from Andrew Coster.

Six other leading officers involved in the investigation received a district commander’s commendation from Karyn Malthus.

Beard said there were plenty of people involved in the investigation, who didn’t have the public profile he had, that were crucial to the investigation.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard was awarded the commissioners certificate of commendation.

“At the end of the day you do your job, but it’s a team effort.

“It was a team effort, that’s the main thing. You think of the All Blacks – someone has got to take the penalties and conversions, one player does that – but the ultimate result is a team effort,” he said.

Beard, who has been with the force for 42 years, also received a long service and good conduct award at the ceremony.

“It was just great to have the family there, there was a proud dad, and kids and grandkids,” he said.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane, British backpacker, was murdered in 2018.

Beard said the high-profile case, which was reported on in the British press, was a success for police.

“It wasn’t a difficult investigation, we just had to follow the CCTV, as a result it led us to Kempson and to ultimately to gain sufficient evidence and to gain a murder conviction.”

Beard said media pressure and a desire for justice for Millane kept his investigation team focused.

“It was easy to get the team focused,” he said.

“We had her photo up in the ops room, we were there for a reason.”

David White stuff.co.nz Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who led the Grace Millane murder investigation, says "rough sex" is not a defence to murder.

Beard told the police investigators looking through the “huge” amount of CCTV that there was no fast forwarding the footage, and they had to watch it in real time to ensure that Millane didn’t come out of the hotel room.

“We can’t afford to miss anything,” he said he told the officers. “They did an outstanding job.”

Beard has worked on other high-profile cases like the Rex Bell homicide, the David Tamihere Swedish tourist murder and 2015’s Operation Concord.

“It was right up there in terms of my profile, my personal profile,” he said.

He said his thinking about the case operationally hadn’t changed in the three years since the murder, but he did think about the family and said he is still in touch with Millane’s mother Gillian.

“The family all say that Kempson murdered Grace and through his action he’s killed David,” he said.

Beard, from Palmerston North, joined the police as a 19-year-old and was posted to Auckland central as a junior.

He summed up his attitude to policing as: “It doesn’t matter what the background of the deceased is, there’s going to be family members who love them and who are going to be devastated by it.”