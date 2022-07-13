Child sex offender released from prison early, will be electronically monitored

Convicted sex offender Nikola Michael Marinovich arrives at the Auckland District Court. Marinovich was allowed to work as a videographer with children before being charged with possessing images of children being sexually abused.

A convicted child sex offender who later worked as a camera operator, including for the makers of children’s television show What Now, has been released from prison.

Auckland man Nikola Michael Marinovich was sentenced to three and-a-half years behind bars in September 2020 after admitting seven charges, including possessing, sharing and making images and videos of children being sexually abused.

However, the Parole Board in June decided Marinovich had shown “exemplary conduct” while in prison and he would not pose an undue risk to the community if he was released early.

Mr Marinovich has completed substantial offence-focussed treatment and has a release plan which should be sufficient to manage his risk and he could be considered for release at this time,” Parole Board panel convenor Judge Jane Lovell-Smith said.

The board imposed release conditions on Marinovich, including electronic monitoring and participating in rehabilitation programmes.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nikola Michael Marinovich in the dock at the Auckland District Court where he admitted charges of making and sharing images of children being sexually abused.

He is not to use any device capable of connecting to the internet and not to go near schools, parks, libraries or swimming pools without the permission of his probation officer.

He is also banned from being near any children under 16. The conditions will remain in place for six months.

Marinovich hit the headlines in 2020 after it was revealed he had been employed at Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology, Football New Zealand the television production company that makes What Now.

He continued to work with children, despite being on bail for charges of possessing child sexual abuse images.

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

At his sentencing, Judge Eddie Paul said he had been shown a small sample of Marinovich’s images to help him determine his sentencing.

Some of the pictures showed infant children being raped.

Judge Paul said he had received 16 references from Marinovich’s friends, who described him as a kind and caring man.

“I do reflect whether they have seen the images you retained in your position.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Despite Nikola Michael Marinovich having convictions for sexual offending against girls, he was employed as a videographer and worked with children.

Judge Paul also noted Marinovich was released from his first prison sentence early, before having completed a sex offenders’ programme. The judge described that as unfortunate.

According to court documents, authorities began investigating Marinovich after receiving a tip-off about him sharing images of children being sexually abused.

When they searched his home, they found hard drives and laptops with 4658 images showing the sexual exploitation of children. Some photos showed babies being sexually abused. More than 1100 of the images were in what authorities deem the worst category.

Customs agents also found a collection of girls’ school uniforms in Marinovich's bedroom and two large bags of women’s underwear and cheerleading uniforms.

Inside a safe in the house, Customs found an encrypted hard drive, along with .37g of methamphetamine and two tabs of LSD.

When agents bypassed the encryption, they found more images showing children being sexually abused.

Inside the glovebox of Marinovich’s 2005 Audi – which had the numberplate FILMNZ – agents found a USB device with more objectionable material saved on it.

Marinovich used three social media platforms to share the material overseas.

It was not the first time Marinovich has been before the courts.

In 2012, he abused three young women while working as a cheerleading coach.

He was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for unlawful sexual connection and sexual violation.

He went on to work as a camera operator – work that brought him into contact with children – despite those convictions.

