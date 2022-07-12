Auckland police seek public help on dirt bike crack down

Police are seeking information on the rider pictured.

South Auckland police say they are targetting “dangerous and illegal” dirt biker riders, and want any information from the public about where they ride and what they do.

Last week, a dirt bike was impounded by police after the rider failed to stop for officers in Papakura. The Eagle police helicopter tracked the rider, and he was caught at a nearby house.

Police said an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old man appeared in court on driving and dishonesty charges in relation to the incident.

READ MORE:

* Dirt bikes impounded, 130 arrests or charges in Auckland street racer crackdown

* Motorbike riders 'tearing up' Auckland park, residents worried about safety

* Father-and-son crime team steal bike in less than six seconds



Police/Supplied Police are seeking information on the rider pictured.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said Police have no tolerance for risky and illegal dirt bike activity.

“We will continue to actively target those participating in such dangerous and illegal behaviour.

“We want to reassure the community we do take this offending seriously, and we work hard to identify and locate offenders and impound their bikes.”

Hunter encouraged the public to submit photos and videos of dangerous dirt bike driving.

SUPPLIED A police investigation into a large group of dirt bike riders in Auckland made headlines last year. (File video)

“We also encourage people to continue contacting us about addresses with a lot of dirt bike activity, as these will be highly visible in our community and can be the source of antisocial, unsafe and illegal activity.”

Police recently recovered two stolen mopeds and a stolen dirt bike during a search warrant at a house in Pukekohe.

Last week officers in Manurewa also recovered another stolen bike.