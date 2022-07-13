Man charged with murder after woman fatally shot in West Auckland

Police have cordoned off Newington Rd in Henderson, West Auckland after a woman was fatally shot.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Henderson overnight, police have confirmed.

The young woman was critically injured after being shot in Henderson’s Newington Rd about 9pm on Tuesday.

A neighbour rushed to give her first aid but she died at the scene.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A person has died following a shooting in Auckland's Henderson.

A neighbour, who was first on the scene, said he heard a number of shots ring out about 9pm and the sound of a car screeching.

The shots scared his dog and he quickly realised they were not fireworks.

After going out to have a look, the resident heard screaming and saw a woman in her mid-20s lying on the ground, clearly injured.

“I think she was pretty clearly dead at that stage. I have limited medical knowledge and asked to put pressure on the wound,” he said.

“One girl was on her phone to emergency services another had a hopeless look.”

The resident phoned police and they arrived shortly afterwards.

Officers told people off for filming the incident and cordoned off the property, he said.

He returned to his home and had taken Wednesday off work to process what had happened.

“It was pretty clear there was nothing we could do,” he said.

“You keep thinking West Auckland has a reputation but as I said to friends last night, this kind of crap can happen anywhere.”

The resident said it was shocking for the whole neighbourhood.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Los Angeles Lakers hat sits just outside the cordon.

He had a restless night while about seven marked and three mufti police cars patrolled the street.

Another neighbour said they heard a bang, then a loud scream and three more bangs about 9pm.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said that while police were in the early stages of the investigation, they believed the incident was isolated and the dead woman and the murder-accused were known to each other.

“We want to reassure the community that we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public,” Sutton said.

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings across Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police remained at the property on Wednesday morning.

A stoush between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs has led to escalating gun violence in the west and south of the region.

However, it is not yet clear whether the Henderson shooting is linked to the stoush.

In June, a bullet was shot through the window of a house in Māngere.

In early July, a person was critically injured in a shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Rānui.

Over the weekend, a house in Flat Bush was shot at.