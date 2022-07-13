Person in custody after woman shot dead in West Auckland

Police

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police have responded to reports of gunfire in West Auckland’s Henderson. File photo.

One person in custody after a shooting incident in West Auckland on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted to reports of a firearm being discharged at an address in Henderson just before 9pm.

A critically injured woman on Newington Road was rendered immediate first aid, but she died at the scene.

Police will remain in the area overnight.

Police said they did not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz