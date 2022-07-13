Watch live: Government announces new laws for police to target gangs

Police Minister Chris Hipkins wants to expand search warrant powers, allowing police to execute gang-wide searches as he responds to ongoing gun crime.

Hipkins said the Government was acting to stop the “brazen” criminality of gangs, such as tit-for-tat shootings across Auckland that have left innocent residents being shot at.

To combat the uptake in shootings, he said the Government would expand powers for police to search and seize gang properties, cars and motorbikes.

The new police and justice ministers, Hipkins and Kiri Allan, announced the new legislation in Ōtāhuhu, a suburb of south Auckland, after meeting with police staff involved in Operation Cobalt.

The two ministers took over these portfolios just one month ago, following the resignation of justice minister Kris Faafoi and pressure on former police minister Poto Williams over gun crime and ramraids.

Cobalt is police’s new nationwide gang crack-down operation, succeeding Operation Tauwhiro, which targeted gangs and their guns and saw 1800 guns taken off the street, Hipkins said.

Discussions with police had identified areas where officers had been unable to prevent crime and take illegal guns off gangs, Hipkins said.

The Crimes Act had also left a loophole, where it was not considered intimidating to fire a gun on the street.

The current Crimes Act left some grey area around how to charge people involved in drive-by shootings, he said. To clear up the law, he said the Government would create an offence of firing a gun to intimidate any person or group.

Shooting a gun is currently only considered a “threatening act” if you fire a gun “in any dwelling”.

The other proposals, which would need to go before Parliament, were to expand the powers of police to search gang members.

“We want to hit gangs and other offenders where it hurts – by taking their guns, cars and motorbikes and making it harder to launder money – while also responding to increasing incidents of intimidation and violence on our roads and streets and in our homes,” Hipkins said.

Gang search warrants

Hipkins said it was an issue that search warrants could only be issued for individual people who were suspected of offending or illegally holding a firearm. The warrants covered only specific vehicles or addresses, he said, which was not agile enough to combat gangs.

In a statement, the ministers said they would introduce legislation to allow police to search gangs more generally if they were responding to gang conflict. Their proposal would see police be given 14-day warrant to search properties and vehicles owned or occupied by specified gangs and their members.

The proposed law changes would also increase the power of police to take cars and cash from gangs.

Police would be able to take a car for 28 days if they had “reasonable grounds” to believe it was used to drive dangerously.

Hipkins said this new power to seize vehicles was in response to recent examples of gangs taking over roads.

In March, a group of bikies violently attacked a 31-year-old on the Waikato Expressway after he found himself in the middle of a gang convoy.

A tit-for-tat shooting between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen MC in Auckland saw a spate of drive-by shootings in south and West Auckland.