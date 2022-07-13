Auckland teacher facing 192 sex charges, including making intimate videos of children

A teacher appeared at Auckland District Court on Wednesday, facing a raft of sex charges. (File photo)

An Auckland teacher is facing more than 190 serious sexual charges, including indecently assaulting a number of girls, making intimate visual recordings and possessing objectionable publications.

The 71-year-old Massey man appeared at Auckland District Court on Wednesday and Judge Kathryn Maxwell gave him interim name suppression.

She also suppressed the name of the school where he worked.

The judge said there was a possibility that naming the teacher could identify the girls.

She said it was also possible there were further girls affected who the police were yet to identify.

Stuff opposed both suppression orders.

The teacher is accused of making intimate visual recordings of more than 80 young girls. He is said to have filmed some of the girls on multiple occasions over a span of four years.

In total, he faces 131 charges of making intimate visual recordings and 12 of making objectionable material. He also faces 45 charges of indecently assaulting girls under 12 and one of sexual violation.

In total he faces 192 charges.

Judge Maxwell remanded the man on bail.

He is due to next appear in court in September.

According to the Teacher’s Register, the man has voluntarily agreed not to teach.

Police said in a statement the man had been arrested following an investigation.

“As the matter is before the court, police are not in a position to provide further comment.”