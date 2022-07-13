Woman in her 70s 'leapt' on an armed man in bid to stop Auckland store robbery

A witness took this picture during the aggravated robbery at a jewellery store in St Johns on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman in her 70s “ran and leapt” at an armed man in an attempt to stop a jewellery store robbery, witnesses say.

Two offenders, armed with a gun and a hammer, robbed Brownsons Jewellers at an Auckland shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The offenders entered the store making threats, carrying a firearm, and smashing several cabinets with a hammer, before fleeing in a car, a spokesperson said.

One witness said she was with her daughter at Meadowbank Shopping Centre when she saw the woman in her seventies jump into action.

“An elderly woman shoved a bench seat against the door of the jewellery store to block them in.

“He kicked it away, and said, ‘If any of you move I'm going to effing shoot you’,” the witness said.

Stuff Police are investigating the robbery at a jewellery store in St Johns on Wednesday afternoon.

“Then this elderly lady then ran and leapt at the guy with the gun - the second offender was running away.

“It wasn’t until he was almost at the exit that he got the woman off and said’ if you move I'm going to effing shoot you’,” she said.

The witness’ 17-year-old daughter had her phone out taking pictures.

“We heard glass breaking, really loud noises. I was shaking. It was nerve-racking,” the teenager said.

Some stores were evacuated at the shopping centre as a result of the break-in about 1pm.

Owner of Brownsons Jewellers, Ritesh Raniga, said it wasn’t the first time he’d been robbed.

“We’ve been living in fear of this happening. Because there are so many jewellery shops being hit during the night and in the daytime,” he said.

Raniga owns three jewellery stores across Auckland.

“In 17 months, we’ve been victims five times,” he said.

Supplied A teenage witness recorded the moment on her phone as Brownsons Jewellers was robbed.

Raniga doesn’t yet know how much has been stolen, but he was concerned for his employees.

“A gun was pointed at [a store worker] over the counter. It was really close, less than a metre away from him.

“[The employee] had his hands up. The other guy was smashing the glass, there was a lot of noise,” he said.

He said the woman who jumped in to to help was a regular shopping in the mall.

“She would normally come in and say hello... she went to great lengths to try and help us,” he said.

The robbery comes just two days after jewellery shops in Lynn Mall and Bottney centre were hit, and a week after the Michael Hill jewellery store in Newmarket was robbed.

There were no injuries and no indication that the gun was fired, said acting Inspector Matt Child.

Police are making inquiries into the incident.