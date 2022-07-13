Confessed money launderer in Operation Abbey meth ring changes his tune

Gary Colin O’Connell, pictured, says he used Nathan Brian Robert’s construction company to clean some of the $4 million he made dealing meth. Robert says it didn’t happen.

A construction company owner says he wrongly pleaded guilty to helping a methamphetamine dealer wash some of the $4 million he made, because his lawyer failed to help him with witnesses.

But the lawyer says it was the company owner’s failure to provide evidence and witnesses, as well as asking to negotiate pleading guilty, which led to the plea.

Nathan Brian Robert​ appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday for a hearing to try to overturn his guilty plea.

He pleaded guilty in July 2021 to laundering $53,848.40 of money for Gary Colin O’Connell between May 2018 and August 2019.

According to court documents, cash deposits were regularly made into Robert’s accounts.

O’Connell was paid wages from those accounts 61 times as an employee of Robert’s company, despite police who tailed O’Connell never seeing him do any work for Robert.

O’Connell did work, but only as the leader of a meth dealing network that police estimated made $4m in five years.

O’Connell admitted to laundering cash through Robert’s company.

But in court on Wednesday, Robert said all the money was legitimate.

While it is easy for defendants to change from not guilty to guilty – it often happens – going the other way requires exceptional circumstances, such as counsel misconduct or defendant’s not fully appreciating the seriousness of a crime.

Robert said he had multiple meetings before a scheduled trial in July 2021 with his then-lawyer Simon Parsons, discussing his defence.

The cash came from multiple sources, such as loan repayments, motorcycle sales, gambling winnings and payments for jobs.

He employed O’Connell as something of a foreman, supervising staff until he arrived later in the day for jobs, Roberts said.

Parsons said he wrote a letter to Robert leading up to the trial, telling him he needed to provide evidence for his defence.

Required evidence included tax and wage records to O’Connell, TradeMe sales records, gambling records and photos of O’Connell at work sites.

Names and contact details for witnesses were also required so they could provide briefs of evidence and be summoned.

But nothing was given leading up to the trial date, despite Robert being given a schedule of what was needed, Parsons said.

Robert brought up the possibility of pleading guilty days before the scheduled trial, wanting negotiations to begin with the Crown, Parsons said.

Parsons provided various records, including letters and a summary of facts signed by Robert, to show the guilty plea was made by Robert without undue pressure.

Robert pleaded guilty after being taken through all relevant documents and having the charge read to him in court, Parsons said.

Robert had three witnesses give evidence in court on Wednesday, all saying they paid money legitimately into his accounts.

But they were unable to offer an answer when Judge Lance Rowe​ pointed out their reasons for the deposits were different to the reasons Robert gave his bank when they enquired to ensure they complied with anti-money laundering regulations.

The trio also said they worked with Robert to match up how much they paid with exact figures and dates he had from his statements.

The judge reserved his decision until September.