Auckland jewellery heists: Grey Lynn smash and grab is fourth raid in two days

Police staff inspected the crime scene on Wednesday evening.

A smash and grab raid in Grey Lynn on Wednesday evening is the fourth raid at a jewellery shop in Auckland this week.

The Diamonds on Richmond jeweller on Richmond Road had its front door smashed in. Glass counters had also been smashed and goods stolen.

A police spokesperson officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery around 4.45pm.

They said police understood four people broke into the store and left in a vehicle.

READ MORE:

* Auckland jeweller facing $200k clean-up bill after store 'destroyed' in burglary

* 'Amateur hour': Judge, lawyer pan methods behind jewellery heist

* Youth arrested following ram raid on Cambridge jewellers



The vehicle was found abandoned nearby on Farrar Street not long after, and stolen goods were found inside it.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A man works quickly to replace the front door on a windy rainy night.

When Stuff visited the scene on Wednesday evening, staff were counting remaining inventory while the door was replaced.

The burglary comes just two days after jewellery stores in LynnMall and Botany Town Centre were robbed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Staff were inspecting the damage and recording inventory.

Another jewellery store at Meadowbank Shopping Centre was also robbed at gunpoint this afternoon.

Police said inquiries into the Richmond Road burglary were ongoing.

Do you know more? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz