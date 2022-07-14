Man falls through roof of Auckland building while fleeing police

Police said they saw a car speeding about 4am on Thursday, but didn’t chase it. (File photo)

A man has fallen through the roof of a building after trying to flee police in Auckland

Inspector Joe Hunter said police tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the south Auckland suburb of Takanini at 4am on Thursday, but the vehicle continued to speed and police decided not to chase it.

The vehicle was then found abandoned at the corner of Great South Rd and The Furlong by the Eagle helicopter and officers on foot, who continued to search for it.

Google Maps/Supplied Police said a man fell through a roof of a commercial building on the corner of Great South Rd and The Furlong in Takanini.

“Eagle then observed two people attempting to conceal themselves on the roof of the property,” Hunter said.

Police tried to coax the pair down, but they wouldn’t budge.

“As Police have begun to approach the roof, a man attempted to run across the roof and has fallen from the roof sustaining injuries,” Hunter said.

He said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the woman was taken into custody without issue.

Police were yet to lay charges and Hunter said inquiries were ongoing.

St John Ambulance has been approached for comment.