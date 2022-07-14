Man arrested after armed smash-and-grab at Auckland jewellery store

The watch cabinet at Brownsons Jewellers in Meadowbank was smashed during a theft on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection following a jewellery store theft where one of the alleged robbers was leapt on by a woman in her 70s.

Two offenders, armed with a gun and a hammer, robbed Brownsons Jewellers in Auckland’s Meadowbank shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon, a witness said.

Detective senior sergeant Scott Armstrong said the man was arrested in West Auckland.

He would appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Woman in her 70s 'leapt' on an armed man in bid to stop Auckland store robbery



He was charged with aggravated robbery, presenting a firearm, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Armstrong said some of the stolen items had been recovered.

A witness said a woman in her 70s leapt on one of the thieves to try to stop them.

They smashed several cabinets with a hammer, she said.

Stuff The owner of Brownsons Jewellers says he’s been “living in fear”.

Brownsons Jewellers owner Ritesh Raniga said it wasn’t the first time he’d been robbed.

“We’ve been living in fear of this happening. Because there are so many jewellery shops being hit during the night and in the daytime,” he said.

Raniga owns three jewellery stores across Auckland.

“In 17 months, we’ve been victims five times,” he said.