Man who knocked teen from bike placed on supervision

The hit-and-run took place near Gibb’s Bridge in Maitai Valley in September last year.

The man who knocked a teenage girl from her bike in a hit-and-run has been placed on supervision by the court reliant on his good behaviour.

The man appeared before Nelson District Court for sentencing on Thursday, where he was granted permanent name suppression due to the extreme hardship he would face if his name was known.

He had previously appeared in Stuff after he hit a fifteen-year-old student with his car while she rode her bike in Maitai Valley last year.

The student was clipped by the side mirror of the man’s vehicle near Gibb’s Bridge while she rode her bike to rowing practice in the early morning.

She received scrapes and cuts to her face, hands, elbow, and hip from the fall, and needed to be “patched up” after the incident.

Judge Joanne Rielly said the young woman was sure to have been “extremely shaken” by the incident.

The fact that the man did not stop to check on the young woman after hitting her was an aggravating factor in his sentencing.

In addition to the hit-and-run, the man had resisted police on two separate occasions in Auckland and Rai Valley.

He had previously been charged for evading police after avoiding a checkpoint during 2021’s lock down in the Auckland area, and failing to comply with police’s demands to leave his vehicle.

Following the hit-and-run, a warrant had been called for the man’s arrest. On November 13 the man was pulled over in the Rai Valley area.

The man locked himself in his car. A window had to be broken to reach him, who was seen reaching for a machete with a 50cm blade while arguing with police.

Judge Rielly acknowledged through no fault of his own, significant time had passed between the man’s offences and his sentencing.

Wile the man was technically capable of the offences, it was deemed his mental health issues had contributed significantly.

As he had paranoid schizophrenia, he did not have legal culpability for the offences he committed.

The man was convicted of all offences, and ordered to come up for sentencing if he was called upon within 12 months – essentially a “good behaviour bond” with the criminal court.

Judge Rielly urged the man to comply with his treatment regime.