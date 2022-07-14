Police seize 193 cannabis plants, arrest eight in coordinated raids

Several grow sites were found by police.

Police have made eight arrests and seized $6.5 million in assets, including five properties, as part of an operation to dismantle a “sophisticated” drug dealing and money laundering operation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill said police executed 10 search warrants across the North Island on Wednesday.

Several cannabis growing sites were found, where 193 plants as well as nine kilograms of packaged cannabis were seized.

Dunhill said the “ready-to-sell” cannabis seized from just one of the sites was estimated to be worth about $60,000.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police seek public help on dirt bike crack down

* Two men accused in large-scale meth and money laundering ring named

* Police hunting gang member in relation to international organised crime bust



Two cars seized as part of the operation had a combined value of $90,000.

On Wednesday morning, police said they arrested the alleged “kingpin” of the operation, a 40-year-old man from Auckland who police believe is linked to a Vietnamese organised crime group.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police seized millions in assets and cash as part of Operation Bush.

Police allege the syndicate was working across Northland, Auckland and Waikato regions.

Seven other people, including some foreign nationals, have been arrested and charged in relation to serious offending spanning over a number of years.

More than 60 charges have been filed relating to money laundering and the cultivation, supply, and selling of cannabis.

Dunhill said the operation involved police staff from several workgroups and highlighted the ongoing efforts to disrupt organised crime in the country.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police seized 193 plants.

“Drugs continue to be at the centre of a world of harm created in our communities, and we have no tolerance for those who continue to accumulate assets and wealth through the sale of these illicit substances.”

The eight people arrested on Wednesday are due to appear in Whangārei, North Shore, Auckland and Waikato District Courts over the coming days.

Dunhill said police were working with Immigration New Zealand in relation to the foreign nationals involved in the investigation.