Man arrested, charged after alleged assault of police dog and handler

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man after an alleged assault against a police dog and their handler.

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man after an alleged assault against a police dog and their handler in Christchurch on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred on Greers Rd around 5:15pm, after police received reports of a man acting suspiciously and trying to get into cars passing by.

The assault allegedly occurred after a police officer and his dog arrived and got out of the patrol car.

Members of the public then stopped and intervened.

READ MORE:

* Police dogs 'just like one of us', union says after dog shot in Northland



Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, thanked “those who stood by our officer”.

“Thankfully, the dog handler and their dog are not seriously injured and are safely at home, recuperating with their whānau,” he said.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday on a number of charges, including resisting police and injuring a police dog.