Person arrested after break-in at Auckland SPCA charity shop
A person has been arrested after a break-in at a charity shop in Auckland’s Onehunga overnight.
Police said they were called to the break-in, at the SPCA Op Shop on Church St, at 12.54am Friday.
Officers arrested one person.
A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
Nothing was stolen during the break-in.
Money raised through SPCA shops funds the charity’s work rescuing and caring for abused and neglected animals and prosecuting animal abusers.
The op shops stock a range of donated books, clothes, homewares and bric-a-brac.