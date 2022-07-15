Person arrested after break-in at Auckland SPCA charity shop

Police arrested a person after a call-out in the small hours of Friday morning. (File photo)

A person has been arrested after a break-in at a charity shop in Auckland’s Onehunga overnight.

Police said they were called to the break-in, at the SPCA Op Shop on Church St, at 12.54am Friday.

Officers arrested one person.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Nothing was stolen during the break-in.

Money raised through SPCA shops funds the charity’s work rescuing and caring for abused and neglected animals and prosecuting animal abusers.

The op shops stock a range of donated books, clothes, homewares and bric-a-brac.