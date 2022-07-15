Police seize firearms, ammo, stolen vehicles and drugs in gang raid

Taranaki Police have seized firearms, ammunition, drugs, two stolen cars and a stolen motorcycle from a Taranaki address on Thursday.

Police searched an address associated with the Highway 61 gang about 7.15am, as part of “Operation Cobalt”, but no arrests were reported relating to the raid.

In a statement, police said they had identified the occupants of the address and were making enquiries to locate them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the items seized were used to “perpetuate violence and crime” in the community.

“The unlawful possession of firearms is a concern and it is great that we have been able to take them out of the wrong hands and get them off the street,” Bouterey said.

Supplied/Stuff Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey says the items seized were used to “perpetuate violence and crime” in the community.

The public could expect to see increased policing of gang members in public places to prevent and disrupt unlawful behaviour in the community.

“We want to send a clear message to gangs that unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated and people will be held accountable for their behaviour,” Bouterey said.

People with information could contact police via the 105 or they could anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.