Watch: Police detain three after hitting car to stop it on Auckland motorway

Three people have been detained on an Auckland motorway off-ramp on Thursday after police hit the car they were in to bring it to a stop.

A video shows two of a white car's occupants lying face down on the road at the Ellerslie off-ramp heading south on State Highway 1. A third lies on their side.

All are handcuffed before being led to police cars.

A witness described the events, which they said happened at about 1pm on Thursday afternoon, saying the white car “came speeding around the corner”, followed by several police vehicles.

Two police cars then “squeezed” the fleeing vehicle, one of which hit the back of the car, spinning it around, said the witness, who did not want to be named.

The occupants’ car – with damage to the rear – can be seen facing against the flow of traffic, partially sitting on a traffic island.

A police car looks to be in contact with the white car.

./Stuff A witness video shows three people being detained by police on a motorway off-ramp in Auckland.

“A bunch of kids [were] rammed by police.

“We saw everyone jumped out real fast, then they all went face down onto the road,” the witness said.

Police said they were alerted to a stolen car at about 1pm in Remuera and instead of chasing the car, laid spikes.

However, the car hit the spikes and did not stop, despite being damaged.

“Police continued to keep observation and the vehicle was subsequently stopped a short distance away,” the spokesperson said.

The witness video shows six police cars, with three people being taken into custody separately. The spokesperson confirmed the police vehicle hit the car to stop it and said no charges had been laid.