Auckland man shot in chest says 'your life does flash before your eyes'

The man was shot outside his home in Benghazi Rd, Panmure on Friday night.

A man who survived being shot three times, including once in the chest, says his life flashed before his eyes – but thinking of his children kept him alive.

Police are still hunting the gun-toting assailant from the Friday night shooting in the Auckland suburb of Panmure, in what the victim’s brother described as a lie-in-wait hit.

The man didn’t want to be named for fear of retribution, but he said being shot was scary.

“Your life does flash before your eyes.”

Thinking about his children losing their solo father kept him from losing hope as he bled profusely, he said.

One bullet hit the man in the chest.

“It came in the right side of the chest and bounced off my bones and stopped.”

The man was discharged from hospital shortly after the shooting, but he went back on Monday to get the bullets removed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jason Doctor was woken by his brother knocking on the bedroom door after he had been shot three times.

He said he saw the shooter holding two guns, a shotgun and a .22. Multiple neighbours also described hearing two different types of gun.

The man is now in emergency housing with his three children as he feels unsafe to return home to his home, which is owned by Tāmaki Regeneration Company.

“I’m still trying to relocate. Times are hard, you know,” he said.

His brother, Jason Doctor, was staying at the home at the time. He was left badly shaken after being woken up on Friday night by his bleeding brother banging on the bedroom door.

Doctor said he had no idea why his brother was shot.

STUFF Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will expand police search and seizure powers following gang shootings.

“Why did they even come here? No-one in our home was in trouble or has any enemies, did they have the wrong house? We don’t know.”

But Doctor said even if the shooter had the wrong house, they still felt unsafe to go back there.

“If it happened once it could happen again,” he said.

Neil Porteous, general manager of Housing for Tāmaki Regeneration, said the Crown entity was aware of the incident.

”Our team is available to support whānau where needed. We are unable to comment on the specifics of any support.”

Two neighbours described hearing two different gunshot noises – multiple booms spaced apart, followed by a quick zip of bullets.

“Three big ones and then a different one... to me it sounded like two different guns,” she said.

“It was so close, I thought it was in the front there, so mum was screaming [and] I went to the back to help calm her down.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police responded to shooting and set up a cordon blocking off Panmure’s Benghazi Rd.

She said her sister had left the house with her daughter 10 minutes before the shooting.

After hearing the noises, she quickly texted her to make sure she was all right.

“I said, ‘There has been gun shots, don’t come back,’” she said.

“Apparently we’re safe but it’s not going to be the same.”

A police spokesperson said on Thursday “the investigations are ongoing”.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting the file number 220722/1367. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.