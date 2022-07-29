Police track suspicious vehicle about 100km across Auckland

Officers first received reports of a suspicious vehicle in Greenlane at about 8.30am, police said.

Auckland police have tracked a vehicle all the way from Greenlane to Papakura to Puhoi, on Friday morning.

The vehicle travelled about 100km, before one person was arrested.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.

The vehicle then headed south to Papakura, before circling and travelling back north towards Puhoi.

Eventually, it rammed into a patrol car on State Highway 1 at Orewa, before coming to a stop on SH1.

The vehicle was on the run for about 1½ hours.

Auckland’s Johnstones Hill tunnel was temporality shut at 9.55am, as police dealt with the incident, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport.