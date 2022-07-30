South Auckland home shot at amid spate of firearms incidents overnight

There have been more than 300 firearm incidents in Auckland since the beginning of the year, police say. (File photo)

A house has been shot at in south Auckland, in one of multiple firearms incidents police attended to overnight in Auckland on Friday.

Police responded to multiple shootings in West Auckland, Gulf Harbour and south Auckland, as well as a ramraid incident.

About 2am, a house at Tate Street in Ōtara was shot at.

Police believed the weapon was discharged from outside. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson said a scene guard remained in place and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police couldn’t say if the shooting in Ōtara was related to other recent drive-by shootings in Auckland, as investigations were still in the early stages.

Earlier, at 7pm Friday, police received reports of two men allegedly pointing a gun at a person in Avondale.

The men reportedly left shortly after.

The other incident occurred at 3.30pm when police received reports of a firearm allegedly being pointed from a vehicle at Gulf Harbour.

STUFF Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will expand police search and seizure powers following gang shootings.

Efforts to locate the vehicle were unsuccessful.

Police said the three incidents were not linked.

The recent shooting comes as firearm offences in Auckland have been escalating since the start of the year.

Police figures released under the Official Information Act showed there had been 386 events in Auckland alone since January.

Auckland’s highest firearm incident figure so far this year was recorded in May, when the turf war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen spilled onto the streets.

In January, there were 54 firearm offences in Tāmaki Makaurau. There were 37 offences in February and 76 incidents in March.

There were 109 incidents in May, followed by a drop to 44 in June.

In the ramraid incident, about 3.30am Saturday, two people allegedly stole vapes from a Westgate store before fleeing.

Police said the vehicle was located abandoned on Pua Street in Westgate and their investigations were continuing.