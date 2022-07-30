Two Auckland homes fired upon in drive-by shootings overnight

Police guard a house which was shot at in Ōtara, south Auckland.

Two Auckland homes were fired upon in drive-by shootings on Friday night, but it’s too early to say if the incidents were gang-related, police say.

However, the incidents are not believed to be linked.

A police spokesperson said the front door of a property in Avondale’s Ruahine St was shot at about 12.50am Saturday.

“This firearm was believed to have been discharged by a person who was on foot at the time.”

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A smashed window could be seen at an Ōtara house after a drive-by shooting and shot was embedded in the walls.

At 2am, a house in Ōtara’s Tate St was shot at.

There were no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson said a scene guard remained in place and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police couldn’t say if the shootings were related to other recent drive-by shootings in Auckland, as investigations were still in the early stages.

Earlier, at 3.30pm Friday, police received reports of a firearm allegedly being pointed from a vehicle at Gulf Harbour.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The house was shot at about 2am Saturday.

Four people had since been arrested, including a 23-year-old man who had been charged with unlawfully possessing an imitation firearm.

He would appear at the North Shore District Court at a date yet to be determined, while the other three people were referred to Youth Aid.

About 7pm, police received a report of two men allegedly pointing a gun at a person in Avondale.

The men reportedly left shortly after.

Police have since said they were unable to substantiate this report.

“Police acknowledge that firearms incidents cause concern in the community and want to reassure the public that we take any firearms offending extremely seriously.”

Firearm offences in Auckland have been escalating since the start of the year.

Police figures released under the Official Information Act showed there had been 386 events in Auckland alone since January.

Auckland’s highest firearm incident figure so far this year was recorded in May, when the turf war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen spilled onto the streets.

In January, there were 54 firearm offences in Tāmaki Makaurau. There were 37 offences in February and 76 incidents in March.

There were 109 incidents in May, followed by a drop to 44 in June.

