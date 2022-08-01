Northland child's death caused by trailer safety chain failure

The death of a nine-year-old girl after a trailer crashed into an oncoming car was caused by a badly worn down towball and coupling, Worksafe says.

The owner-operator of the trailer, Johnston’s Direct Logistics Ltd, has now been sentenced in the Whangārei District Court for health and safety failings.

It has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in fines and compensation over the incident that happened in October 2020 just south of Whāngarei.

Expert analysis commissioned by WorkSafe found the condition of the towball and tow coupling was of “significant concern”.

There was very extensive wearing on both, which meant a small bump in the road, or change of incline, could allow the trailer to easily decouple.

The trailer also didn’t have a certificate of fitness or the correct pressure in the tyres.

WorkSafe alleged Johnston’s Direct Logistics failed to undertake regular and effective inspections of its vehicles, and failed to identify the deterioration of the towball and coupling.

“The company had a duty to ensure the health and safety of other people was not adversely affected by its work,” WorkSafe area manager Danielle Henry said.

“Johnston’s should have been doing regular inspections of all its vehicles including the trailers couplings and towballs to ensure they were safe and roadworthy.”

The company should also have ensured its vehicles had current warrants or certificates of fitness, Worksafe said.

As well, Johnston’s should have identified and logged the maximum weight every towing vehicle and trailer could manage, to ensure that towing componentry was rated safe for use.

An order to pay reparations of $145,000 was imposed, along with a fine of $50,000.

“This tragedy should serve as a warning to other businesses to keep a much closer eye on basic maintenance. A young girl’s life has been lost through no fault of her own, and her whānau is forever impacted,” Henry added.