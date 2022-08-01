Millionaire property developer Mark Lyon dies while serving prison sentence

An Auckland multimillionaire property developer-turned-drug-addict and convicted sexual assaulter, Mark Lyon, has died in hospital.

Lyon was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in 2014 on drug and sex charges, including plying young women with drugs and sexually assaulting them, in a dungeon-style room in central Auckland.

The youngest of his victims being 14 at the time.

Megan Tuhoro​, Tongariro Prison director, would not confirm the name, but said a man in custody at Tongariro Prison, died on July 29, while being cared for in hospital.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Mark Lyon was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in 2014 on drug and sex charges. (File photo)

“The man was transferred to Waikato Hospital on 24 July. Police were notified and are responsible for notifying the man’s next of kin. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.”

Tuhoro said all deaths in custody would be referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death. An investigation by the independent corrections inspectorate would also be carried out.

“As the man’s death remains subject to investigation, and the coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide,” she said.

Lyon was a son of a wealthy Auckland family, whose life took a turn for the worse after becoming addicted to methamphetamine.