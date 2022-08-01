Woman who set up drug deal says she knew 'something was wrong'

Michael Filoa and Aaron Davis have denied charges of murdering Clifford Umuhuri and aggravated robbery.

A woman has told a court she knew “something was wrong” before her friend was shot in a drug deal gone wrong.

The Crown says Michael Filoa and Aaron Davis used a fake meth deal to lure 47-year-old Clifford Umuhuri to a street in Meadowbank, east Auckland, where they robbed him before shooting him twice.

The pair have denied charges of murder and aggravated robbery and are on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Beatrice Gage was brought into court to give evidence on Monday but only after Justice Layne Harvey issued a warrant for her arrest.

Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey began with the routine question of asking the witness her name. Gage said she went by “Shanz”. From then on there was a torrent of swearing and name-calling. Dickey remained calm throughout.

Gage said she had been playing PlayStation at her home and ignoring calls from her brother Haydn on May 31, 2020. Eventually she agreed to meet up with him and two other men – Umuhuri and Gary “Gazza” Campbell.

Gage said Umuhuri wanted methamphetamine, and she agreed to find a dealer. “It was Covid. It was ... hard.”

She made contact with a man she knew as “Ah-rony”, a man the Crown says is Aaron Davis.

“It turned into s... and we’re here,” said Gage.

Initially they planned to meet in a car park in Panmure, but she told the court Ah-rony told them to follow him in their car.

“Something looked wrong. Cliff f...ing knew, but he didn’t pull out.”

After initially being directed to a supermarket carpark in Glen Innes, they then made their way to St John’s.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey remained calm throughout, despite a torrent of foul language. (File pic)

When asked for details by Dickey, she responded: “It was night, it was dark, we had had half a trip and we were wasted...”

When both cars stopped, Gage said Ah-rony and his friend only wanted to speak to the “buyer”.

“I kept asking Ah-rony: ‘Is everything all right, bro?’ He wouldn’t answer.”

She said Umuhuri got into the backseat of Ah-rony’s car. “I was just a middle-man. I wasn’t paid s... to be a middle-man.”

Messages between her and Ah-rony suggest she was hoping to make $500 from setting up the deal.

Someone from the public gallery called out: “You should be locked up.”

Gage ignored the interruption. She said she looked up to see her brother, Haydn, get out of the car and run towards Ah-rony’s car that was rocking back and forward.

One of the men then pointed a gun at her brother. “He ran away and didn’t come back.”

“Cliff [Umuhuri] was pushing something out of the car, like a bag. He told me to grab the bag and I ran back.”

She said she was scared for him before hearing two shots. She told the court she knew Umuhuri had been shot. “I saw it in his eyes.”

Gage told Dickey she identified the gunshots as coming from a .22 calibre weapon.

Asked how, she responded: “I was in the bush ... I’m pretty sure ... Long ago when I was a kid, you guys sentenced me to the bush. I’ve always been f...ed over by the pigs, like now.”

Gage said Umuhuri limped back towards the car, clutching his hip or chest.

She said the man also pointed the gun at her but appeared to have run out of ammunition. When asked by Dickey how she knew that, she could not say: “It’s dark, I’m fried...”

She said Campbell drove them towards the hospital but got lost along the way. Umuhuri didn’t want to go and neither did she.

“I’ve got 28 charges, I knew I was f...ed....” She told the court she jumped out near the Greenlane on ramp and made her way to a friend’s house in town. The plan was that she would “stash” the bag and meet Campbell and Umuhuri at the hospital.

Once at her friend’s place, she checked the bag and found identification belonging to Aaron “Ah-rony” Davis. There was also a bag of what she described as “gangk”.

“It’s not meth ... it’s cutty, gangk ... it’s bulls...”

When Dickey asked her to describe what gangk was, Gage said gangk smelled and tasted different to methamphetamine. She said she threw it in the rubbish.

Dickey began asking questions about messages she sent and received at the time, but Gage said “nah” and became more abusive.

Justice Harvey directed her to answer the questions. She responded: “I don’t want to be here. Put another warrant out, I don’t care.”

Dickey then took her through a number of messages referring to “g-shocks” and “round-ones” which DIckey suggested showed Gage was involved in setting up drug deals.

She responded: “All we got is a whole heap of bulls...”

The trial, before Justice Harvey and a jury, is estimated to conclude in two weeks' time.