Child sex offender caught with abuse images, despite being monitored

Convicted child sex offender Glenn Alan Kiddell has admitted sharing images of children being sexually abused, despite being monitored by authorities.

A convicted child sex offender was caught downloading and sharing images of children being sexually abused, despite being monitored by authorities.

Glenn Alan Kiddell appeared at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday where his lawyer entered guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of possessing and distributing child sex abuse images.

The 64 year-old also admitted breaches of his extended supervision order and his obligations as a registered child sex offender.

Kiddell has a history of child sex offending in Australia and New Zealand that dates back to 1978.

READ MORE:

* Stolen Childhoods: Sex offender says admitting crimes was just the start of his rehab

* Stolen childhoods: The men paying to watch child sex abuse and those trying to stop it

* Stolen childhoods: The NZ team saving kids from sex abuse at home and overseas

* Stolen childhoods: Children sexually abused on camera still living with effects years on

* 43 Kiwis arrested, six children rescued as part of global sex abuse investigation



At the time of his most recent offending, in February 2021, Kiddell had to report to the police and share information about his phone, internet and email.

RNZ The Criminal Bar Association is welcoming plans to make court cases less testing for complainants in sexual assault cases. (Video first published in July 2019)

He was also forbidden from having a phone or computer capable of accessing the internet.

But court documents released to Stuff showed the police received information Kiddell had a secret phone.

A search of his car and home confirmed the tip-off and a forensic download of the device showed Kiddell had 1561 cached and stored images of children being sexually abused.

Kiddell had also been using the messaging app WhatsApp. One of the messages from Kiddell included him “expressing his desire to sexually exploit children”.

The documents showed Kiddell told the police he got the phone to use the dating app Tinder. He met a woman in the Philippines and used online banking to send her money “to view child sexual exploitation material occasionally and pay for webcams with adult females for sexual interest”.

At an earlier hearing, Kiddell sought name suppression. His lawyer Antonio Spika said Kiddell lived in a hostel and would be in danger if identified as a child sex offender.

The police and Stuff opposed name suppression.

Judge Belinda Pidwell said Kiddell had failed to provide any evidence of violence or threats.

She said while publishing Kiddell’s name might have a detrimental effect on his rehabilitation, that was no different to any another offender who came before the courts.

In 2018, Judge Brooke Gibson determined Kiddell had a pervasive pattern of offending and posed an ongoing risk to the public.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland District Court where Glenn Kiddell appeared for his latest offending and where Corrections sought to have him subject to an extended supervision order in 2018. (File photo)

After commissioning reports from two mental health assessors, the judge subjected Kiddell to an extended supervision order for the maximum 10 years.

Kiddell appealed that order, but it was rejected by the Court of Appeal.

The court also laid out Kiddell’s extensive history of sex offending, that covers over four decades.

Kiddell has convictions for obscene exposure dating back to 1978 and in 2011 he was charged with doing an indecent act when he was caught masturbating at a beach while watching a girl swim.

Before he could be sentenced, he fled to Australia.

In 2015, he exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl and masturbated at a swimming pool. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and deported back to New Zealand, where he was sentenced to intensive supervision and community work for his 2011 offending.

The following year, he was caught sending photos of his penis to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl in the Philippines. He told the girl he had taught other young women how to have sex.

The girl turned out to be an adult police officer.

Kiddell was convicted of indecent communication with a young person. The police also found 138 images and 14 video showing children being sexually abused.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Despite his history, the Court of Appeal agreed with Kiddell’s lawyer that an extended supervision order of 10 years was too long. The appellate court halved the term to five years.

Kiddell will be sentenced for his latest offending in September.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.