Auckland CBD 'better but not fixed' as police beaten, workers mugged and stalked

Chris Martin, the co-owner of Ahi, says Queen St is a "work in progress".

Auckland’s CBD is still fighting to repair its image, with an off-duty police officer beaten and hospitalised on Saturday and restaurant staff mugged and stalked while working.

Business owners say safety in the heart of the city has improved, but it still has a way to go.

In March, disorder, drunkenness, fights and abuse were causing ongoing headaches. Cruise companies said at the time they might “warn tourists” about going into the city when the borders reopened.

Now, with the first of those ships returning to the CBD on August 12, the NZ Cruise Association has confirmed it won’t be issuing any warnings to arriving visitors.

In fact, chairperson Debbie Summers said the CBD “hasn’t looked so good” in ages, with Commercial Bay’s development and new businesses opening weekly in the city centre.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF One Ahi Restaurant worker was mugged between shifts. Another was stalked on her way home from work.

“It’s going to be a real litmus test for the city’s safety,” she said.

Downtown CBD business owners, such as Mat Jorgensen, know the streets better than most.

From behind the bar at Ding Dong Lounge, he’s seen anti-social behaviour drop as crowds in the CBD grew larger over recent months.

Jorgensen also pointed out further improvements with emergency housing hotels quietly packing up and more police on the beat.

Jason Dorday/Stuff From behind the bar at Ding Dong Lounge, Mat Jorgensen has seen anti-social behaviour drop as crowds in the CBD grew larger over recent months.

“More people being in the city centre has definitely had a good effect on decreasing the amounts of thuggery going on,” he said.

Though he agreed the city’s safety had improved, Jorgensen said it certainly wasn’t fixed.

“The customers don't feel safe yet coming to the city and it's hard to convince people to come back in.”

On Saturday, an off-duty officer was hospitalised after being hit in the head while trying to stop a burglary.

A video captured the aftermath of the daylight smash-and-grab. Multiple people could be seen jumping into a beaten-up car and speeding off down Queen St.

SUPPLIED Multiple people jump into a beaten-up car after a daylight smash-and-grab at a Queen St shop on Saturday.

One man was arrested at the scene.

Chris Martin, the co-owner of Ahi Restaurant, said his Commercial Bay venue often saw the worst of overnight incidents, being one of the few venues in the area still open late throughout the week.

His restaurant is also one of the first cruise ship tourists will see when they step off the boat. He said there was still work to be done to improve the city’s safety levels.

One staff member was mugged between shifts, Martin said. He went to buy groceries during lunch and was assaulted to the point where he required hospitalisation.

Another of Martin’s workers was followed home by a couple of “unsavoury characters” after she finished a night shift.

The waterside and Commercial Bay precinct were noticeably safer at night, according to Martin, who said the security measures put in place were “brilliant”.

Yet on the streets surrounding the precinct, he noticed security staff wearing stab-proof vests throughout the day.

“It’s a work in progress. Nobody wants a negative impact on inbound tourism and we’ve been waiting on it for a while,” he said.

Auckland central police acting area commander Inspector Grae Anderson said police were “encouraged to see more people returning to central Auckland for work and recreation purposes in recent months”.

Changing demographics within the city centre in recent years had meant increased calls – particularly around family harm, he said.

“Unfortunately, we are still seeing excessive alcohol consumption as a common factor amongst these reports, particularly near bars and other entertainment venues.”

Police were maintaining a “high level of visibility” in the city, especially on nights with busy nightlife, he said.