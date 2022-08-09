Unexplained death in West Auckland prompts police investigation

Police are treating the west Auckland death as unexplained.

Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s sudden death in Henderson over the weekend.

Police have been at a Clover Drive property since Saturday morning, when the man was found dead.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said a post-mortem examination has been completed and police are still treating the man’s death as unexplained.

Nathan Morton/Stuff A stack of pink batts can be seen stacked outside the house.

“Our scene examination at the property has been in place since Saturday and we expect to remain at the address over the coming days,” he said.

Police are in contact with the man’s next of kin and ensuring there is support available for them.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a forensic team could be seen working inside a police tent, wearing boiler suits and masks.

A stack of pink batts was outside the property.

Neighbour Anita Ji said the house was known for being noisy – with music and parties hosted into the early hours of the morning.

Ji’s husband had called police numerous times about the noise at least four times.

Ji didn't know any details about what might have happened and when.

“[Police] were here maybe three or four days, since Saturday,” she said.

Another neighbour also said the house often hosted noisy parties.