Auckland man allegedly behind prolific graffiti tag 'caused $250k in damage'

The ‘Blume’ tag and its variations have been reported to Auckland Council at least 21 times since the start of the year.

The man accused of being behind the prolific ‘Blume’ graffiti tag allegedly caused about $250,000 in damage to schools, homes and businesses.

Sean Evan Anderson Oddy, a 29-year-old Dairy Flat resident, is facing 26 charges relating to property damage and is allegedly linked to the ‘Blume’ and ‘Blumer’ tag seen across the region.

The charges include three counts of damaging infrastructure, 16 counts of damaging property and seven counts of entering a building with the intention of committing an imprisonable offence.

Waitematā east investigations area manager detective senior sergeant Nick Poland said Oddy was believed to have caused about $250,000 worth of damage to public and private property.

Police issued a warrant for Oddy’s arrest after he failed to appear in court in July.

He has since been arrested and handed additional charges, including resisting police and escaping custody, common assault, having a knife in public and possessing cannabis seeds and methamphetamine for supply.

Oddy appeared before Judge Kathryn Maxwell at the North Shore District Court via audiovisual link from the Henderson Police Station on Tuesday.

He was wearing a blue boiler suit.

Maxwell declined an application by Stuff to take his photo, as according to defence lawyer Nalesoni Tupou, the man’s family were yet to learn of his alleged offending.

Additionally, the pair had not yet met in person to discuss the charges and application.

Property alleged to have been damaged included storage facilities, a mall, supermarkets, retail shops, Albany Senior High School, an electrical box in Parnell, a bar in New Lynn and a fence in Red Beach.

Under the Crimes Act, a person found to intentionally damage property could be jailed for up to seven years.

The maximum penalty for entering a building without right to commit crime is 10 years.