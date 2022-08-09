Man detained as a special patient after being found not guilty of murdering father

Forensics arrive at the scene on Waitaki St, Henderson, where a man died on Thursday, November 19, of serious injuries following a "disturbance".

A man found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering his father in West Auckland has been detained as a special patient in hospital.

Derek Lance McFarland, 62, died after a “disturbance” at a house in Waitaki St, Henderson, on the night of November 19, 2020.

Dion McFarland, 39, was charged with his murder, but earlier this year Justice Sally Fitzgerald found when he fatally stabbed and killed his father he was insane at the time.

In a recently-released judgment to Stuff Justice Paul Davison made an order under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act, directing McFarland to be detained as a special patient at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

Dr Wee Lee Chua, a forensic psychiatrist, provided a report to the court detailing McFarland’s need for rehabilitation.

Dr Chua said the main contributors to McFarland’s risk were persistent treatment-resistant psychotic symptoms, intoxication with alcohol or illicit substances and having limited insight into his mental illness and substance use disorder.

“These factors are complicated by antisocial personality disorder and intellectual disability.”

David White/Stuff Derek McFarland was stabbed to death by his son.

Dr Chua said his risk was mitigated by being in a medium secure rehabilitation unit and would benefit from attending a violence reduction, alcohol and drug programme amongst other rehabilitation groups at the Mason Clinic to improve his understanding of his offence and the risk of violence.

The forensic psychiatrist said in the report that McFarland would benefit from the most intensive and focused rehabilitation.

Both the Crown and McFarland’s lawyer agreed it was in the interests of protecting the public and also to ensure McFarland is treated.

“Having considered the contents of Dr Chua’s report, I am well satisfied that it is appropriate for the defendant to be detained in a hospital as a special patient under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992 and that he be detained at the Mason Clinic where he can receive ongoing rehabilitation and external supervision,” Justice Davison said.