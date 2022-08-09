Glass smashed, cabinets looted after North Auckland jewellery store robbery

Walker and Hall in Silverdale was broken into on Tuesday.

Robbers have smashed their way into a Silverdale jewellery store, leaving behind broken glass and raided cabinets.

Police said they received a report of a robbery on the Hibiscus Coast Highway around 5:40pm on Tuesday.

Photos supplied to Stuff show that the raided store was New Zealand-owned jewellery company Walker and Hall.

The photos show display cabinets across the store had been broken into, with glass scattered across the floor.

Some items could still be seen in the cabinets, but many of the areas looked like they had been rifled through quickly.

Store staff and police were on-site around 7pm.

The robbery comes just days after six people used weapons to smash into a high-end jewellery store in central Auckland.

