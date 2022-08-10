Person in hospital after shooting in Auckland's Mt Roskill

An alleged shooting happened at a property in Mt Roskill, where a woman and child live, a neighbour said.

A person was shot in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill overnight and has been taken to hospital.

Police attended the shooting just after 3am on Tuesday in Fulljames Ave property. A woman was subsequently taken to hospital at 3.40am with non-life threatening injuries and a single gunshot wound.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the wider circumstances of what has occurred. However, at this stage police believe an air gun was used,” a police spokesperson said.

Neighbours told a Stuff reporter at the scene on Wednesday morning that a woman and a young child live at the property.

Screeching tyres and barking dogs were heard during the night, but most people were asleep and could not give any details.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting P051512555 or information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.

St John has been approached for comment.

This is the second shooting incident in Auckland in August, after a spate of shootings from May to Jul.