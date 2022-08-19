Man admits paying gang member to make person close to him 'disappear'

Kevin Tram admitted the charge of attempting to procure a murder at the High Court at Auckland.

A 29-year-old man has admitted trying to pay a gang member $300 to murder someone close to him.

Kevin Tram appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to procure a murder in front of Justice Neil Campbell.

He previously had interim name suppression, however the Court of Appeal dismissed his continued bid earlier in August.

The reasons for the Court of Appeal decision have been suppressed, as has the identity of the victim.

According to the summary of facts, back in August 2020, Tram approached a Black Power gang member asking if he wanted to make “hard and fast” money.

Tram said he wanted the gang member to “do someone over” and he would pay him $300.

The gang member initially thought Tram was asking him to “smash someone” or “give him a hiding”.

When he asked the defendant more information, Tram said he wanted the complainant killed.

The gang member told two other people about what Tram had asked him to do.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Neil Campbell remanded the man on bail for sentencing later this year.

Not long after that evening, Tram drove the gang member past the person’s house.

That evening he withdrew $500 cash from an ATM and gave the gang member $300 as payment to kill the complainant.

In the following days Tram is said to have sent text messages to the gang member, using the code word “car” for the murder.

Eventually the gang member became exasperated and told Tram to stop messaging him, threatening to “smash him over”.

In November 2021, the gang member told police Tram had asked him to arrange for the complainant to be killed.

“...He was coming forward because he had heard from an associate that the defendant had asked another person to kill...,” the summary said.

“I agreed with him to do it, but I never actually intended to do it,” he told police.

Tram was spoken to by police in December and admitted asking the gang member to make the person “disappear”.

He said he was going through dark times.

Tram claimed the $300 was to act as a deposit, and that it would “cost a lot” to have the person killed.

The defendant also said after organising with the gang member, he realised his “stupidity and foolishness” and did not want to go ahead with the plan.

Justice Campbell released Tram on bail for sentencing later this year.