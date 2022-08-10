Man charged with threatening to kill in Levin incident

Police at the cordon in Levin where a man barricaded himself inside a house.

A man has been charged with threatening to kill after a Levin incident which required the evacuation of dozens of people.

Manawatū area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart​ said on Wednesday a 62-year-old man had been charged with threatening to kill, causing harm by posting digital communication, arson and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges stemmed from Thursday evening and Friday, when a man barricaded himself inside a house in Bledisloe St.

About 80 people had to be evacuated as police communicated with the man inside.

Stewart said a number of investigations were ongoing, while the 62-year-old had been remanded in custody when released from hospital, until a court date at the end of August.

Police could not provide further comment while the matter was before the court, while charges being laid mean Stuff is limited in what it can report about the matter.