Teenager arrested over Auckland jewellery store robberies

A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies across Auckland.

Police searched a Henderson property on Wednesday and found a large amount of jewellery, believed to have been stolen in a number of burglaries at Michael Hill Jewellers stores.

Further searches unearthed stolen liquor and tobacco, a stolen car, a stolen motorbike and cannabis packaged for supply at the address, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery of Fifth Avenue Jewellers in Takapuna on April 20, the aggravated robbery of Michael Hill Takapuna on June 20 and a burglary at Super Liquor Sunnybrae on August 9.

He was due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday.

A Police spokesperson said inquiries were under way to establish the origins of some jewellery and further charges were under consideration.

Earlier, police charged a 20-year-old man with receiving stolen property following the Michael Hill incident.

Waitematā east area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said the offenders entered the store with metal bars and smashed several glass cabinets.

A video of the robbery showed a man wearing a black hoodie breaking the glass window, grabbing items and then running to a getaway car.