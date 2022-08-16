Crown's star witness in murder trial was earlier involved in gang shooting

Haydn Gage went on the run and could not be found to give evidence at a High Court murder trial.

A man who was to be one of the Crown’s star witnesses in a murder trial was involved in a 2003 shooting described by a judge as “little short of inter-gang warfare”.

Haydn Gage failed to turn up to the High Court in Auckland last week to give evidence against two men accused of murdering senior gang member Clifford Umuhuri.

A warrant was issued for Gage’s arrest, but despite police issuing a public plea and travelling to Taneatua to speak to his gang associates, he was a no-show.

On Monday, after a three-week trial, Michael Filoa was found guilty of murdering Umuhuri. His co-accused Aaron Davis was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Both men were also acquitted of aggravated robbery.

David White/Stuff Michael Filoa and Aaron Davis in the High Court at Auckland where they went on trial, charged with murdering Clifford Umuhuri.

Haydn Gage’s sister, Beatrice, gave evidence but only after she was arrested and taken into custody.

She told the court how she, her brother, Umuhuri and their friend Gary Campbell had met up with drug dealers Filoa and Davis in a Panmure supermarket car park on June 1, 2020.

Filoa and Davis instructed Umuhuri, the Gages and Campbell to follow them in their car.

The two-car convoy eventually ended up in a quiet suburban street in St Johns, shortly before 6am.

Beatrice Gage said Umuhuri went and sat in the backseat with Filoa to do the deal.

A short time later the car began rocking. It appeared there was a fight happening in the back seat, she said. She and her brother got out of their car to help.

But as they neared the car, Filoa got out and pointed a gun at her brother. Beatrice said her brother ran off.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police released this photo of Beatrice Gage before she was arrested and forced to come to court

Beatrice Gage said Umuhuri managed to throw a bag out of the car window before Filoa shot him twice.

Umuhuri made it back to Campbell’s car, but died on the way to hospital.

Both defence lawyers made mention of Haydn Gage’s absence in their closing addresses, with Filoa’s lawyer, David Niven, suggesting he may have got rid of Umuhuri’s weapons.

Now Stuff can reveal that Gage was one of three gang members sentenced to 12 years in prison following a 2003 gang shooting near Ruatoki.

Justice Paul Heath described the highway shooting as “little short of inter-gang warfare” and said it was the worst offending of its type.

“The potential to wound, maim or kill those at whom shots were fired or anyone caught up innocently in the crossfire was high.”

Court documents seen by Stuff show Gage was found guilty of attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and firearms charges.

Stuff Police released this image of Haydn Gage as they tried to find him and bring him to court to give evidence.

Justice Heath’s sentencing notes showed he was not certain who had actually pulled the triggers but all three men were involved in the plan, which had put human lives at risk.

He said all three had the ability to contribute to society, but instead they would spend a lengthy period in jail.

“That is sad for you. It is sad for your local community. The sooner the bad blood is put to one side the better. This has just got to stop. It cannot go on.”

The judge referenced evidence relating to at least two men being armed and firing shots at another man as he ran across a paddock.

He said shots were also fired at a car which appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

“[T]he uncontrolled use of guns in this manner always had the potential for innocent members of the community to be caught up in the violence, particularly when it stemmed over a distance of 10 to 11km of public highway.”

Justice Heath said he hoped the gangs would sort out their differences through “korero at the marae” and the violence could come to an end.

“It does none of you any good. It does none of your whānau any good either.”

Evidence of the 2003 shooting and Gage’s involvement did not form part of the evidence in Filoa and Davis’ murder trial.

At the conclusion of the evidence and closing, the judge withdrew the warrant for Gage’s arrest.

Filoa will be sentenced for the murder of Umuhuri in September.