Woman in her 50s bleeding from the head after hit-and-run in Christchurch

Police are searching for information on a white van after a hit-and-run incident in Christchurch.

A woman in her 50s was knocked to the ground and left bleeding from the head after being hit by a white van, which fled the scene, in Christchurch.

The incident occurred just after 8:20pm on Friday evening at an intersection on Marshlands Rd, police said.

The woman was struck by the vehicle, knocked to the ground and left with serious injuries.

The driver of the white van didn’t stop to check on the woman, instead fleeing the scene, they said.

Police are seeking any information about the driver or the vehicle – which now has a missing left wing mirror after it fell off at the scene.

The 50-year-old was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.