Man facing charges of threatening to kill after incident at Auckland gym and mall

The man was taken into custody at Westfield St Lukes on Monday.

A 45-year-old Auckland man is set to appear in court on Tuesday facing charges of threatening to kill and assault with a knife after an incident at a local gym on Monday.

Police previously said they responded to reports of a man being verbally abusive towards the public at 8.30am on Monday at City Fitness gym.

A spokesperson said they responded to a disorder incident at St Lukes Shopping Centre and “swiftly took the man into custody”. A knife was located at the same time.

Court documents show a 45-year-old man has now been charged with assault using a knife as a weapon, assault using a chair as a weapon, two charges of threatening to kill, and intentionally damaging the computer monitors of City Fitness St Lukes.

The man is further charged with possession of a knife with an intention to use it to commit an offence involving fear or violence, and possession of a knife in St Lukes Westfield.

He is set to appear at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.