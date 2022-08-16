Man accused of murdering Auckland woman Pauline Hanna named as her husband

Philip Polkinghorne is charged with murdering his wife, Pauline Hanna, in Auckland.

A man has been charged with murder 16 months after his wife, Auckland woman Pauline Hanna, was found dead in their Remuera home.

Philip John Polkinghorne appeared at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

For over half an hour, he stood with his eyes closed before Judge Andrea Manuel addressed him and he was nudged by a police officer.

The 69-year-old eye surgeon is alleged to have murdered Hanna on April 5, 2021.

Supplied Pauline Hanna died in April 2021.

Polkinghorne’s lawyer Rachael Reed QC opposed media applications to take photos and film the court hearing.

She said it was an upsetting and “very difficult day” for her client. Reed said allowing media to film and photograph her client would only add to that.

She said his mother was in a “precarious health position”.

Judge Manuel said the principle of open justice was an important one and the media was the eyes and ears for the public. She approved the applications.

David White/Stuff Police outside a Remuera home where Pauline Hanna’s body was found.

Judge Manuel remanded Polkinghorne on bail to appear in the High Court later in August.

In a statement delivered through his lawyer, Polkinghorne said he was “shocked” to have been charged and he would plead not guilty.

“The justice process must now run its course and I trust the truth will be shown. I thank my family and friends for their enduring love and support.”

He said he could not comment further.

Hanna, also known as Pauline Polkinghorne, held various roles at Counties Manukau District Health Board over the two decades prior to her death.

In a statement issued at the time, the DHB described the 63 year-old as a highly respected and much loved staff member.

“Pauline held various roles within the DHB since joining in mid-1998 and was most recently seconded to lead the Auckland region’s logistic supply chain work related to Covid-19.

“The passing of Pauline has left a large hole in the fabric of our whānau and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

Hanna owned the $5.7 million Upland Rd home with Polkinghorne, with whom she had three adult children, and her sister-in-law.

About six weeks after she died, firefighters were called to a blaze at the house. Upon arrival, they discovered a portable gas bottle had gone up in flames, not the home.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious,” they said at the time.