Man charged with murder over death of Auckland woman Pauline Hanna

A man has been arrested and charged with murder over the death of Auckland woman Pauline Hanna.

Hanna, 63, died at her Remuera home in April 2021.

Police detective inspector Aaron Pascoe said the 69-year-old accused would appear at Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

“As this matter is now before the Court, Police have no further comment at this time.”

David White/Stuff Police outside a Remuera home where Pauline Hanna’s body was found.

Court documents seen by Stuff show the 69-year-old man has also been charged with being in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe.

Hanna, also known as Pauline Polkinghorne, held various roles at Counties Manukau District Health Board over the two decades prior to her death.

In a statement issued at the time, the DHB described Hanna as a highly respected and much loved staff member.

“Pauline held various roles within the DHB since joining in mid-1998 and was most recently seconded to lead the Auckland region’s logistic supply chain work related to Covid-19.

“The passing of Pauline has left a large hole in the fabric of our whānau and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

Hanna owned the $4 million Upland Rd home with her husband, which whom she had three adult children, and her sister-in-law.

About six weeks after she died, firefighters were called to a blaze at the house. Upon arrival, they discovered a portable gas bottle had gone up in flames, not the home.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious,” they said at the time.