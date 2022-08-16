Brian and Hannah Tamaki fined $250 after protest on motorway

Brian and Hannah Tamaki have been fined $250 for walking on the motorway during a 100-person anti-government protest.

Hannah Tamaki posted a photo of the infringement notice to her Facebook on Tuesday with the caption, ‘Did you get one... We both did’.

The offence is listed as one count of ‘pedestrian on a motorway’.

The notice is dated July 23, the same day the Freedom & Rights Coalition coordinated protests in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki appeals prison stay for alleged bail breach

* Brian Tamaki back in court, wants his bail restrictions eased

* Destiny Church member charged with organising anti-lockdown event has Covid-19, Brian Tamaki negative



Anti-government protesters marched along a section of State Highway 1 in Auckland, between Mt Eden and Newmarket, closing the route to traffic for a time.

The demonstrations were designed to cause traffic disruption.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki speaking at a protest at Auckland Domain.

A police spokesperson said they had issued four infringement notices and were still reviewing footage to identify those involved.

“Police have taken enforcement action after unsupported protest action took place on Auckland’s motorway.

“A total of four infringement notices have been issued to identified protesters walking on the motorway,” the spokesperson said.

After the protests, police warned many people would face prosecution. However, almost a month later, no charges have been laid.

More than 1000 people took part in Auckland, with hundreds present in Wellington and Christchurch.

It was just one of many protests headed by the Destiny Church leaders.

Just three days ago, a handful of central Christchurch streets were blocked by about 1000 anti-government protesters led by Brian Tamaki.

In January, he was remanded in prison after allegedly breaching his bail conditions by attending a Christchurch protest.

Tamaki was ready facing multiple charges of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Order and breaching bail conditions to attend anti-mandate protests.

He was released from custody after nine days.

Hannah Tamaki has been approached for comment.