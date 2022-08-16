Human remains came from Safe Store Papatoetoe after storage unit auction

Human remains discovered in goods acquired at a storage unit auction came from Safe Store Papatoetoe in Auckland.

The boss of an Auckland storage unit company has confirmed the business is co-operating with police in relation to a grisly homicide investigation.

Police launched a murder probe after human remains were discovered on Thursday at a Clendon Park house. The house's residents had unwittingly brought the remains home from a storage unit auction. The residents were not thought to be involved, police said.

James Halpin/Stuff Safe Store Papatoetoe has dozens of storage units, which the company’s website says can be used for “personal and business self-storage needs”.

A director of Safe Store Ltd, who didn’t want to be named, confirmed the company was co-operating with the police investigation after the remains were taken from its Papatoetoe location.

“We won’t say anything because it is under police investigation, and we are co-operating with police,” the director said.

READ MORE:

* Human remains at Auckland home were brought there unwittingly from storage unit

* Police cordon lifted from Auckland house where human remains found

* Police discover human remains at south Auckland property, homicide probe under way



Safe Store Papatoetoe contains dozens of storage units, which the company’s website says can be used for “personal and business self-storage needs”.

The company says its three storage facilities – Papatoetoe, Westgate and Pakuranga – have PIN code access, round-the-clock video surveillance, security lighting and high fences.

Do you know more? Email james.halpin@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64 021 224 1061

Safe Store Papatoetoe is next to a Hirepool facility. On Friday, a Hirepool trailer could be seen at the Clendon Park property.

Police have remained tight-lipped around the murder investigation, and it remains unknown who the victims are, or how many there are.

James Halpin/Stuff A director of Safe Store Ltd confirmed on Tuesday that the company was co-operating with police.

A neighbour said the remains were brought back to the property on the trailer before whatever was containing them was opened, releasing what they described as a “wicked smell” that could be detected from next door.

As a former worker at Manukau crematorium, the neighbour recognised the smell as that of a body.

“I knew straight away, and I thought, ‘Where is that coming from?’” he said.

Police arrived soon after, and a hearse had been at the property, he said.

Another neighbour said her son had seen a suitcase being removed from the trailer, before the occupants of the house stood back in shock.

On Monday, a family member at the centre of the discovery said they had been told by police not to talk to media and they had been offered victim support.