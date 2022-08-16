Charges yet to be laid against alleged fake Middlemore doctor Yuvaraj Krishnan

Yuvaraj Krishnan is under investigation after allegedly using fake documents to secure a job at Middlemore Hospital.

A man being investigated by police for allegedly using fake documents to secure a job as a doctor is yet to be charged.

Yuvaraj Krishnan began work at Middlemore Hospital respiratory clinic in a clinical research position in February, where he reviewed patients under supervision.

On August 1, concerns were raised about his registration. He was stood down that day and his employment “concluded” nine days later.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said there was no update on the investigation and no charges had yet been laid.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan was previously trespassed from the University of Auckland.

Inquiries into Krishnan were continuing, the spokesperson said.

Krishnan was previously trespassed from the University of Auckland in 2012 after posing as a medical student for two years. He is alleged to have dissected cadavers, donated for medical research, among other assignments.

A medical school spokesperson said the man participated in the second and third year of the six-year medical course.

Over that two-year period he evaded lecturers by not putting his name to anything, the spokesperson said.

He was found out when he submitted an assignment, as the name did not match any enrolled student’s name, the spokesperson said.

Before being employed at Middlemore, Krishnan worked for the then-Auckland District Health Board. Stuff understands he worked at the Greenlane Medical Centre in a Covid-19 contract tracing team, calling high-risk people isolating with the virus.

In 2021, he was convicted of dangerous driving and failing to stop following an incident in October 2020.

However, he appealed the conviction, saying it could damage his medical career.

Among documents he supplied in support of his successful application for a discharge without conviction was a letter that was supposedly from the Medical Council of New Zealand, which said he’d passed his medical exams and was eligible to apply for full registration to practice as a doctor in New Zealand.

However, the Medical Council said Krishnan had not sat or passed the New Zealand Registration Entrance Examination and “the council did not provide a letter to the court on this matter”.

Counties Manukau’s chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly said the care of every patient seen by Krishnan had been reviewed and a “thorough” investigation showed there had been “no compromise” to any patient’s care.

The health district was undertaking a full investigation into its employment vetting processes.