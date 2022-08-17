Woman charged with careless driving over death of Auckland cyclist

Melissa Desley Rays, left, died after a cycle crash on Marua Rd in Mt Wellington.

A woman has been charged months after a cyclist died in a crash in Auckland’s Mt Wellington.

Melissa Desley Rays, 58, died after being hit by a vehicle on Marua Rd on April 4.

Her coworkers at Vanda Curtains earlier said Rays’ death was a “massive loss” to the Ellerslie and Mt Wellington communities.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday a 60-year-old woman has now been charged.

Court documents seen by Stuff show she is charged with operating a vehicle carelessly, causing Rays’ death.

The accused is set to appear at the Auckland District Court on November 15.

“As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further,” the spokesperson said.

In April, coworker Tim Wallace said Rays’ new electric bike was her “pride and joy”.

It was an “absolute tragedy” for her to have been struck just 150 metres from her workplace, he said.

Supplied Jackie Taylor-Fox and Melissa Desley Rays grew up together in Surfers Paradise and had been friends for 40 years.

Long-time friend Jackie Taylor-Fox said Rays had grown up in Surfer’s Paradise in Queensland, Australia, and was an “urban legend”.

The pair had worked together in hospitality before Rays worked at Vanda Curtains.

Taylor-Fox said Rays was known for her social and vibrant personality.

“She was just one of those people that everybody knew. She was down to earth and we were soul sisters.”