Autopsy to confirm cause of death of Wairoa boy, 7

Police have confirmed that it was a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in Wairoa on Sunday.

The boy was found unresponsive at his home in Frasertown, and despite efforts to revive him was pronounced dead at Wairoa Hospital.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the results would help determine the cause of his death, police said.

Police confirmed on Monday that an investigation into the child’s death had begun. At the time, the death was being treated as unexplained.