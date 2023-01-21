CAA hire linked to white nationalist group attacked security guard at Chinese consulate

James Fairburn assaulted a security guard at the Chinese consulate in Auckland by spray-painting him in the face.

A man hired by the Civil Aviation Authority despite being linked to a white nationalist group also attacked a security guard at the Chinese consulate.

Stuff revealed on Tuesday that James Fairburn was the second person linked to New Zealand’s largest white nationalist group, Action Zealandia, to be employed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Fairburn worked for the CAA between August and December 2022.

Just weeks before starting his role there, in June 2022, Fairburn was sentenced to 10 months’ supervision after he attacked a security guard at the Chinese consulate in Auckland by spray-painting him in the face.

Court documents show Fairburn and another man went to the Chinese Consulate in Auckland’s Greenlane just before midnight on June 5, 2020.

In his sentencing decision, Judge Kevin Glubb said Fairburn began spray-painting a protest message against the wall “as you did not like the Chinese”.

However, the pair were spotted by 56-year-old security guard Latai Lomu.

Lomu, who moonlights as a boxing referee, grabbed Fairburn and managed to hold on to him.

NZ Police/Supplied James Fairburn only managed to spray-paint the letters 'B' and 'O' before he was stopped by the security guard.

Fairburn reacted by spraying paint down the right side of Lomu’s face and eye, in a failed effort to get away.

Police officers arrived soon after and arrested Fairburn. A statement from an officer said Fairburn tried to headbutt one of them. He was given a warning for assaulting an officer.

Lomu could not wash the paint particles out of his eye for some time and experienced pain and blindness in his right eye for days after the attack.

Lomu, a Tongan immigrant, said he was “very sad” upon learning Fairburn was associated with white nationalists.

Supplied/Supplied James Fairburn is seen at a protest, holding a New Zealand flag.

"We thought New Zealand is a loving country," he said.

He described Fairburn’s conduct during the incident as “angry and crazy”.

Fairburn’s lawyer argued the consequences of a conviction would outweigh the seriousness of the offending. His client was already struggling to get work in his chosen career of IT and a conviction would bring shame and embarrassment.

But Judge Glubb said those were natural consequences of the offending.

“I also recognise that this is an attack on the sovereign property of a foreign state that are guests in this country.”

Google Maps Fairburn attacked Lomu at the Chinese consulate in Greenlane.

He said Fairburn had effectively used the spray paint can as a weapon, aiming it at Lomu’s face.

Fairburn told a probation officer he had been binge-drinking on the night and he was sorry for what he had done.

He said he had since completed voluntary work at a non-governmental organisation and done an alcohol rehabilitation course.

Fairburn pleaded guilty to common assault, graffiti and possessing instruments for graffiti.

He was sentenced to 10 months’ supervision and ordered to pay $400 in reparation to the guard and $300 in damages.

The High Court at Auckland later declined his appeal for his charges to be dismissed.

Between the assault and his sentencing, Fairburn was also convicted of drink-driving.

A spokesperson for the Chinese consulate-general said Lomu was just “performing his duty” to protect the consulate and it wouldn’t make any comment about a New Zealand citizen’s political beliefs.

Fairburn did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson said the CAA didn’t comment on individuals and their specific circumstances and carried out police and Ministry of Justice security checks on preferred candidates for roles.

“We take a case-by-case basis to any criminal conviction identified. Employment will depend on the nature of the conviction and the nature of the role.”